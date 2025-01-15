DIRTY HONEY Announces New Live Release + Four-Part Companion Video Documentary; "When I'm Gone" (Live) Video Streaming Now

Today, Dirty Honey announces Mayhem And Revelry Live, the band’s first live-in-concert, double-vinyl CD and digital release, and its companion four-part video documentary, recorded live throughout North America, the UK and Europe on the band’s 2023-24 "Can’t Find the Brakes” World Tour.

Set for a February 21st release (Dirt Records), the album and video capture the band’s explosive energy and camaraderie with its audience and each other, and puts viewers front and center inside the barricade at the band’s sixty concerts. With 16 tracks total, Side One of the vinyl features recordings from the North American concerts, and the Side Two recordings are from the UK and European shows.

Said guitarist John Notto, “We are very proud to present to you this collection of live performances from around the world. Like my favorite live albums I listened to constantly as a kid, I believe this album features the band in its most honest form, feeding off the audience and walking the wire with a grin and a dash of reckless abandon that can only come from that magical place we get to onstage with you, the audience. We hope you enjoy listening to this as much as we enjoyed performing it.”

"To me, live albums have always been the quintessential corner stone for any rock band’s catalog,” vocalist Marc LaBelle added. "I grew up on Aerosmith’s A Little South of Sanity, AC/DC’s LIVE, The Stones' Get Your Ya-Ya’s Out, and Zeppelin’s How the West Was Won. There’s something beautiful about a band’s unbridled live energy mixed with an audience’s excitement that breathes new life into songs. The guys in the band and I have long been told ‘your records are awesome, but you’re even better live,' and I think that sentiment comes across loud and clear on Mayhem & Revelry."

Mayhem And Revelry Liv credits:

Produced by Dirty Honey

Recorded by Mike Dalke

Mixed by Chris “The Raven” Albers

Mastered by Mark Chalecki

Art design by Michelle Holme

Dirty Honey Is:

Marc Labelle - Vocals

John Notto - Guitars

Justin Smolian - Bass

Jaydon Bean - Drums

(Photo - Hanane Zahrouni)