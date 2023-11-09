DIRTY HONEY Covers “Honky Tonk Women” By THE ROLLING STONES Live In Toronto; Fan-Filmed Video

On Wednesday, November 8th, Dirty Honey brought their Can't Find The Brakes Tour to the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario.

During their set, vocalist Marc LaBelle, guitarist John Notto, bassist Justin Smolian, and drummer Jaydon Bean surprised the audience with an acoustic cover of the Rolling Stones classic, "Honky Tonk Women". Fan-filmed footage can be seen below.

Remaining dates on Dirty Honey's Can't Find The Brakes Tour are as listed:

November

10 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

12 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

13 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

15 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS

16 - Summit - Denver, CO

17 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - The Sand Dollar Downtown - Las Vegas, NV

20 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

24 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

25 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

26 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

28 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

December

1 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

2 - Uptown Theater - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

5 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

7 - Saint Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI

8 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

11 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

13 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

14 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

15 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

Dirty Honey released their second album, Can't Find The Brakes, on November 3rd. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

Tracklisting:

"Don't Put Out The Fire"

"Won't Take Me Alive"

"Dirty Mind"

"Roam"

"Get A Little High"

"Coming Home (Ballad Of The Shire)"

"Can't Find The Brakes"

"Satisfied"

"Ride On"

"You Make It All Right"

"Rebel Son"

“Coming Home":

“Won’t Take Me Alive” video:

"Can't Find The Brakes":