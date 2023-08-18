DIRTY HONEY - New Album, Can't Find The Brakes, Set For November Release

With a brand-new single, “Won’t Take Me Alive”, already Top 20 at U.S. rock radio, and coming off of two consecutive, sold-out 2023 headline tours of the U.K. and Europe, Dirty Honey, one of rock’s hottest young bands will see their brand-new album, Can’t Find The Brakes, released on November 3. Both the album’s title track, “Can’t Find The Brakes” and “Won’t Take Me Alive”, are now available as instant-grat tracks when you pre-save / pre-add / pre-order the album here.

This past April, Dirty Honey - Marc LaBelle (vocals), John Notto (guitar), Justin Smolian (bass), and new drummer Jaydon Bean - headed to Australia to record the new album with long-time producer Nick DiDia. Unlike the band’s self-titled, full-length 2019 debut, which, due to the pandemic, had to be recorded via Zoom with the band in Los Angeles and DiDia in Australia, Dirty Honey spent an entire month in the studio with DiDia.

Said vocalist Marc LaBelle, "Just physically being together in the studio with our producer made for a very creative environment; we got into such a groove, we were very focused, and not rushed, so it was great for all of us. We decided to call the album, Can’t Find The Brakes, because the title was almost a time capsule of our lives right now. We’re constantly on the move and living each day city by city. Sometimes being a touring musician can feel like you’re on a train going full speed, and even if you could find the brakes, would you really want to?”

“Having Jayden in the band has made a huge difference,” said Justin. "He’s an a cappella singer with a background in vocal harmonies. So having him contribute, especially to the harmonies, has really added to our sound and has helped us grow a lot.” Added Marc, “Jaydon's got a great approach to songwriting, and he’s willing to take the ride with a song without judgment. There’s a great Ed Sheeran quote that I love: 'Dare to suck. You never know what’s going to happen, so just dare to suck.' Or, as Jayden puts it, 'You’ve just got to be open to infinity, man, you’re a vessel for infinity!’”

"'Coming Home’, 'Don't Put Out The Fire', ‘You Make It Alright’, and ‘Rebel Son’ are all standouts,” said John. "'Won't Take Me Alive' is the most kick-ass, aggressive, bad-ass rock song we've ever written. All of these songs widen our lane in a real energetic way."

The album cover art for Can’t Find The Brakes was hand-painted by the world-renowned, Los Angeles-based graffiti artist Kelly “RISK” Gravel, who has been synonymous with the L.A. art scene for over 30 years. He was the first on the west coast to paint freight trains, freeway overpasses and signs, and the first artist in 400 years invited to paint in Michelangelo’s studio. “There really hasn’t been a good band out of L.A. that got me pumped up,” said RISK, "but Dirty Honey did. Their rock vibe, kind of like organized chaos, I wanted the artwork to say that."

Tracklisting:

"Don't Put Out The Fire"

"Won't Take Me Alive"

"Dirty Mind"

"Roam"

"Get A Little High"

"Coming Home (Ballad Of The Shire)"

"Can't Find The Brakes"

"Satisfied"

"Ride On"

"You Make It All Right"

"Rebel Son"

As announced earlier this week, Dirty Honey will hit the road this fall on its “Can’t Find The Brakes North American Headline Tour.” The band will initially play a handful of major U.S. rock festivals and Guns N’ Roses support dates, and then segue into the headline run. All confirmed dates are listed below.

August

27 - Rolling Hills Casino - Corning, CA (support for Bush)

29 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC (support for Guns N’ Roses)

September

1 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY (support for Guns N’ Roses)

6 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY (support for Guns N’ Roses)

16 - MMRBBQ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - Camden, NJ

20 - Mississippi Coast Coliseum - Biloxi, MI (support for Guns N’ Roses)

October

18 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

19 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

21 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

22 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

24 - The Studio at The Factory - Dallas, TX

25 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

27 - The Beacham - Orlando, FL

28 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra, FL (Jacksonville)

29 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

31 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

November

1 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

3 - Rams Head Live! - Baltimore, MD

4 - HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

5 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ

7 - Théâtre Beanfield - Montreal, QC

8 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

10 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

12 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

13 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

15 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS

16 - Summit - Denver, CO

17 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - The Sand Dollar Downtown - Las Vegas, NV

20 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

24 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

25 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

26 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

28 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

December

1 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

2 - Uptown Theater - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

5 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

7 - Saint Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI

8 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

11 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

13 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

14 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

15 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

(Photo – Katarina Benzova)