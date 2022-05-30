DIRTY HONEY Performs "Another Last Time" Live At The Wiltern; Video

Back on March 3, Dirty Honey performed at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The band have shared the video below, along with the following message:

"This band started in LA on Sunset Blvd performing on a sidewalk outside of our friend’s weed shop. We toiled away in this city never knowing where this ride would take us. It meant the world to us to finally come home on this past run to play The Wiltern with the support of our hometown station KLOS. We knew it’d be a special night and this crowd was nothing short of spectacular. Thanks for all the love L.A. we’ll be California Dreamin’ all over Europe this summer. See ya on down the road."

Upcoming Dirty Honey tour dates are listed below.

June

6 - B - Malmo, Sweden (supporting Rival Sons)

7 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden (supporting Rival Sons)

8 - Train - Aarhus, Denmark (supporting Rival Sons)

9 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

11 - Download Festival - Derbyshire, UK

12 - The Cathouse - Glasgow, UK

14 - Oslo - London, UK

16 - Azkena Rock Festival - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

18 - Rock The Ring Festival - Hinwill, Switzerland

19 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - PGE Stadion Narodowy - Warsaw, Poland (supporting Guns N’ Roses)

22 - Beatpol - Dresden, Germany

24 - Retro C Trop Festival - Amiens, France

25 - Hellfest Festival - Clisson, France

27 - UEA - Norwich, UK (supporting Rival Sons)

28 - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK (supporting Rival Sons)

30 - Academy - Dublin, Ireland (supporting Rival Sons)

July

1 - Limelight - Belfast, Ireland (supporting Rival Sons)

2 - King George’s Hall - Blackburn, UK (supporting Rival Sons)

4 - University (Great Hall) - Cardiff, UK (supporting Rival Sons)

5 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK (supporting Rival Sons)

6 - O2 Forum - Kentish Town - London, UK (supporting Rival Sons)

8 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany (supporting Guns N’ Roses)

9 - Arena Zagreb - Zagreb, Croatia (supporting KISS)

10 - San Siro - Milan, Italy (supporting Guns ‘N’ Roses)

12 - Sequoie Music Festival - Bologna, Italy (supporting Guns N’ Roses)

14 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary (supporting KISS)

15 - HDI Arena - Hannover, Germany (supporting Guns N’ Roses)

(Photo - Daniel Prakopcyk)