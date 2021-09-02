DIRTY HONEY Release Official Music Video For New Single "The Wire"

Directed and edited by the award-winning Scott Fleishman/APLUSFILMZ, Dirty Honey's brand new music video, "The Wire", was shot at various locations on the band's current US tour with The Black Crowes, and provides the viewer a laminated, All Access pass to life on the road with what one journalist called "a band at the top of the new breed of rock and rollers."

On the tour bus... arriving at the next gig... a little sightseeing on a day off... dinner and a cigar at La Scarola... soundcheck... signing copies of their debut album for that night's merchandise booth... an after-show celebratory night-cap at a local saloon... from the dressing room to the stage... this is Dirty Honey's, "The Wire":

The Dirty Honey album features eight new songs that capture the lightning-in-a-bottle dynamics and energy of the band's live sound. "California Dreamin'," with its massive riffs and smoking guitar solos, "Tied Up," a sultry and soulful rocker, "Gypsy," that showcases plenty of swagger and gritty guitar work, "The Wire," leaving no doubt that Marc LaBelle is one of contemporary rock's best vocalists, and "Another Last Time," a mid-tempo, organ-fueled album closer with its bittersweet lyrics and bursting with soul, are just a few of the nuggets on this album.

Tracklisting:

"California Dreamin'"

"The Wire"

"Tied Up"

"Take My Hand"

"Gypsy"

"No Warning"

"The Morning"

"Another Last Time"

"California Dreamin'" video:

"Gypsy":

"Tied Up":

(Photo - Daniel Prakopcyk)