DIRTY HONEY Releases "Coming Home" Music Video

Currently on its third consecutive, sold-out UK/European headline tour, today Dirty Honey releases a brand new music video for “Coming Home (Ballad Of The Shire)" from the band’s current album, Can’t Find The Brakes.

The “Coming Home” video offers an unexpected element from a band best known for its high-energy, sexy, bluesy rock’n’roll and reflects the song’s message about navigating through the peaks and valleys of life. With lyrics by vocalist Marc LaBelle, the song is a deeply personal, heartfelt tale of love and life’s everyday challenges: the insecurities, the misunderstandings, the words spoken that you wish you hadn’t, and the hurt inflicted that you can’t magically erase. But, in the end, the realization is that no matter the challenges, home is where your heart is, home is where you belong, and home is just a few more miles ahead.

Said LaBelle, "Being musicians that live on the road, ‘Home' has become wherever it is that we’re playing music, rather than a particular place. We wanted to showcase our separate journeys, knowing full well that the music will always call us back home.”

Directed, shot, and edited by cinematographer Mark Christy, the “Coming Home” video was filmed in January, taking the band - LaBelle, guitarist John Notto, bassist Justin Smolian, and drummer Jaydon Bean - to various US locations. Explained LaBelle, "We went to Snoquamish for the snow and to Durango and Flagstaff for the train scenes. And we knew Monument Valley was an epic, very American West-looking landscape symbolic of both America’s beauty and the struggle of and vastness of traveling through the American West.”

Having kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland on February 7th, heading to Australia in March for their first-ever “down under” concerts, and performing at two major summer US festivals in May, Dirty Honey’s upcoming UK/European/Australian/US dates are below:

February

28 - Hybrydy - Warsaw, Poland

29 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

March

1 - Futurum Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

3 - Analog - Budapest, Hungary

4 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

5 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

7 - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland

8 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

9 - Dynamo Zürich (Dynamo) - Zürich, Switzerland

11 - Apollo 2 - Barcelona, Spain

12 - LA Paqui - Madrid, Spain

13 - Kafe Antzokia - Bilbao, Spain

15 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

31 - Bluesfest Byron Bay - Byron Bay, Australia

April

1 - Bluesfest Byron Bay - Byron Bay, Australia

May

9 - Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway - Daytona Beach, FL

17 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival - Columbus, OH

For further details, visit Dirty Honey on Facebook.

(Photo credit: Linda Eklov)