DIRTY HONEY Releases "Don't Put Out The Fire" Music Video; Q&A Session

Dirty Honey has issued a brand new video for "Don't Put Out The Fire", from their second full-length album, Can't Find The Brakes, which was released in November 2023.

The band has also shared a 30-minute livestream Q&A video. Be sure to check it out below as singer Marc LaBelle tells the tale of how he wound up in a Swiss prison, in addition to revealing the identity of his favorite vocalist.

With all three of its recent UK / European tours having completely sold out, and the band's first-ever Australian headline concerts also going clean, Dirty Honey announces the final North American leg of their "Can't Find The Breaks World Tour". The dates begin on September 13 in Illinois, and will wrap on November 2 in Southern California. The complete itinerary is below. On most of these dates, the band - vocalist Marc LaBelle, guitarist John Notto, bassist Justin Smolian, and drummer Jaydon Bean - will welcome special guests, The Band Feel.

This tour announcement comes in tandem with Dirty Honey's new single, “Don’t Put Out The Fire,” coming in as the #1 Most Added Track at Active Rock Radio (Mediabase) in its debut week. Shot live in March 2024 at the band’s concert in Milano, Italy, you can check out the track’s concert video below.

Said the band’s vocalist Marc LaBelle, “After visiting fans all over the world, we’re really excited to announce the final leg of our 'Can’t Find The Brakes' tour where we’ll be hitting new corners of North America along with some cities we’ve grown very familiar with. As you can tell from our live videos, audiences from Milan to Sydney and everywhere in between have been thirsty for our brand of rock n' roll and we’re more excited than ever to get face to face with our fans right here at home.”

For all ticketing information, log onto DirtyHoney.com.

Dates:

September

13 - The Rust Belt - East Moline, IL

14 - Q Casino - Dubuque, IA

15 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

17 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

18 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI

20 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

21 - Piere’s - Ft. Wayne, IN

22 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

24 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

25 - Maxwell’s - Waterloo, ON Canada

27 - Aura - Portland, ME

28 - Waterloo Casino - Del Lago, NY

October

1 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

2 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

4 - Sound Waves at Hard Rock - Atlantic City, NJ

5 - The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

6 - The Sherman Theatre - Stroudsburg, PA

8 - Wally’s - Hampton Beach, NH

9 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

11 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

12 - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races - Charles Town, WVa

15 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

16 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN

18 - Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall - Ft. Worth, TX

20 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

22 - Temple Live - Wichita, KS

23 - The Admiral - Omaha, NE

25 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

26 - Washington Foco - Fort Collins, CO

29 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

30 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

31 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

November

2 - Yaamava' Casino - Rock N Brews Concert Series - Highland, CA