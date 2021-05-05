DIRTY HONEY's Debut Album Enters Hard Rock Albums Chart At #2; Band Announces The California Dreamin' Tour

Today is a good day for Dirty Honey. For the second time in their brief history, the band is nailing some impressive accomplishments.

In October, 2019, they became the first unsigned band to go all the way to #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart with their very first single, "When I'm Gone." Today, the band sees its debut full-length album score the #2 spot on the Current Hard Rock Albums chart, #4 on the Current Independent Albums chart, and #5 on the Current Rock Albums chart. And all without the support of a major label.

"It exceeded all of our expectations," said Dirty Honey's vocalist/lyricist Mark LaBelle about the release of the band's debut album, the Dirty Honey album. "We're all really excited to release new music, especially after such a long wait, and it's great to feel the momentum again, with the 'California Dreamin'' single, the response to all of the new music, our social media...it's just a very exciting time."

But wait, there's more... Today, the band - LaBelle, John Notto/guitars, Justin Smolian/bass, and Corey Coverstone/drums - announces The California Dreamin' Tour, the first round of dates since the band's sold-out, headline trek back in January/February 2020.

The tour will kick off June 3 in Tempe, AZ with fellow Californians Joyous Wolf supporting on all of Dirty Honey's headline shows. Ticket pre-sales are available tomorrow from 10 AM - 10 ,PM local; password is DREAMIN. General tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local; go here for all ticketing information for Dirty Honey's upcoming tour dates.

The Dirty Honey album features eight new songs that capture the lightning-in-a-bottle dynamics and energy of the band's live sound. "California Dreamin'," with its massive riffs and smoking guitar solos, "Tied Up," a sultry and soulful rocker, "Gypsy," that showcases plenty of swagger and gritty guitar work, "The Wire," leaving no doubt that Marc LaBelle is one of contemporary rock's best vocalists, and "Another Last Time," a mid-tempo, organ-fueled album closer with its bittersweet lyrics and bursting with soul, are just a few of the nuggets on this album.

Tracklisting:

"California Dreamin'"

"The Wire"

"Tied Up"

"Take My Hand"

"Gypsy"

"No Warning"

"The Morning"

"Another Last Time"

"California Dreamin'" video:

"Gypsy":

"Tied Up":

(Photo - Daniel Prakopcyk)