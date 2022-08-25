DIRTY HONEY Share "When I'm Gone" / "Rolling 7s" Live Video

Dirty Honey have released the new video below, stating: "We’ve been saving this treat for you guys. Last year, we had a film crew tag along with us to capture some highlights from the Summer ‘21 Tour. We just released a never before seen live version of 'When I’m Gone' / 'Rolling 7s'."

Catch Dirty Honey on The California Dreamin’ Tour. The 28-date, North American headline trek also sees the band play a handful of major festivals and radio shows, as well as dates in Canada.

Dates:

August

25 - Oshkosh, WI - Waterfest*

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

27 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Co.*

29 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre*

31 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis’*

September

2 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room*

3 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth*

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw*

7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall^

8 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune^

9 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory^

11 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station^

13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre^

14 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom^

16 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues^

17 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Casino@

19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda*

21 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC^

24 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob, WRIF Radio Show+

25 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life+

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection^

28 - Joliet, IL - The Forge^

30 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre AC^

October

1 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag^

2 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive^

5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre^

7 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst^

9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival+

* Mac Saturn will support

@ Dorothy will support

^ Mac Saturn and Dorothy will support

+ Festival date