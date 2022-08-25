DIRTY HONEY Share "When I'm Gone" / "Rolling 7s" Live Video
August 25, 2022, 56 minutes ago
Dirty Honey have released the new video below, stating: "We’ve been saving this treat for you guys. Last year, we had a film crew tag along with us to capture some highlights from the Summer ‘21 Tour. We just released a never before seen live version of 'When I’m Gone' / 'Rolling 7s'."
Catch Dirty Honey on The California Dreamin’ Tour. The 28-date, North American headline trek also sees the band play a handful of major festivals and radio shows, as well as dates in Canada.
Dates:
August
25 - Oshkosh, WI - Waterfest*
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*
27 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Co.*
29 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre*
31 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis’*
September
2 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room*
3 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth*
5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw*
7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall^
8 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune^
9 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory^
11 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station^
13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre^
14 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom^
16 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues^
17 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Casino@
19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda*
21 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC^
24 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob, WRIF Radio Show+
25 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life+
27 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection^
28 - Joliet, IL - The Forge^
30 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre AC^
October
1 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag^
2 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive^
5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre^
7 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst^
9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival+
* Mac Saturn will support
@ Dorothy will support
^ Mac Saturn and Dorothy will support
+ Festival date