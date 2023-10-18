DIRTY HONEY Streaming New Single "Coming Home (Ballad Of The Shire)"; North American Tour Kicks Off Tonight

With the November 3 release of Dirty Honey's new album, Can’t Find The Brakes, just three weeks away, and the band’s single, “Won’t Take Me Alive,” Top 15 at Rock Radio, Dirty Honey launches its nine-week, 39-date, Can’t Find The Brakes 2023 North American headline tour tonight at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.

The trek - which introduces the band’s new drummer, Jaydon Bean, to American audiences - follows Dirty Honey's first-ever headline tours of the UK and Europe, both of which took place earlier this year and saw every single date sell out with many venues having to move to larger capacity buildings due to ticket demand. Tour dates are listed below.

Also today, “Coming Home,” the band’s shatter-your-heart-into-a-million-pieces single, is now available here. “Coming Home” is a deeply personal, heartfelt tale of love and life’s everyday challenges that sees the band’s musical lane widening with this unexpected ballad. Listen below.

Tracklisting:

"Don't Put Out The Fire"

"Won't Take Me Alive"

"Dirty Mind"

"Roam"

"Get A Little High"

"Coming Home (Ballad Of The Shire)"

"Can't Find The Brakes"

"Satisfied"

"Ride On"

"You Make It All Right"

"Rebel Son"

“Coming Home":

“Won’t Take Me Alive” video:

"Can't Find The Brakes":

Tour dates:

October

18 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

19 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

21 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

22 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

24 - The Studio at The Factory - Dallas, TX

25 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

27 - The Beacham - Orlando, FL

28 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra, FL (Jacksonville)

29 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

31 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

November

1 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

3 - Rams Head Live! - Baltimore, MD

4 - HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

5 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ

7 - Théâtre Beanfield - Montreal, QC

8 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

10 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

12 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

13 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

15 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS

16 - Summit - Denver, CO

17 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - The Sand Dollar Downtown - Las Vegas, NV

20 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

24 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

25 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

26 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

28 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

December

1 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

2 - Uptown Theater - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

5 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

7 - Saint Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI

8 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

11 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

13 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

14 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

15 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

(Photo - David Havlena)