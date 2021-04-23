DIRTY HONEY Unleashes Debut Album; "California Dreamin'" Behind The Scenes Video Posted

Dirty Honey sees its debut full-length album, the Dirty Honey Album released today. The album kicks off with the debut single, "California Dreamin'", already a Top 20 hit at rock radio. The album was produced by Nick DiDia (Rage Against the Machine, Pearl Jam) and recorded last fall at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

Also released today is the behind-the-scenes "making of" the band's music video for "California Dreamin'", which can be seen below:

The Dirty Honey album features eight new songs that capture the lightning-in-a-bottle dynamics and energy of the band's live sound. "California Dreamin'," with its massive riffs and smoking guitar solos, "Tied Up," a sultry and soulful rocker, "Gypsy," that showcases plenty of swagger and gritty guitar work, "The Wire," leaving no doubt that Marc LaBelle is one of contemporary rock's best vocalists, and "Another Last Time," a mid-tempo, organ-fueled album closer with its bittersweet lyrics and bursting with soul, are just a few of the nuggets on this album.

Tracklisting:

"California Dreamin'"

"The Wire"

"Tied Up"

"Take My Hand"

"Gypsy"

"No Warning"

"The Morning"

"Another Last Time"

"California Dreamin'" video:

"Gypsy":

"Tied Up":

(Photo - Daniel Prakopcyk)