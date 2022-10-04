DISARMONIA MUNDI – Fragments Of D-Generation To Receive Vinyl Reissue Through Rockshots Records

Originally released in 2004, Fragments Of D-Generation is the record that catapulted Disarmonia Mundi into the spotlight all over the world, radically changing the status of the Italian band from a promising underground cult phenomenon to an international point of reference for melodic death in its purest exception.

With Fragments Of D-Generation, band mastermind Ettore Rigotti (multi-instrumentalist, producer, and only composer of the band) developed the archetype of the sound that from then on would have fascinated millions of fans all over the world, bringing it all to the next level with the addition of the well-known vocalist Bjorn “Speed” Strid from the Swedish melodic death titans Soilwork.

Almost twenty years after its original release, the record finally sees the publication of its limited vinyl version by Rockshots Records. Songs like "Oceangrave", "Quicksand Symmetry" or "Swallow The Flames" continue to be the cornerstones of the Disarmonia Mundi discography, demonstrating how the consistency of the compositions has largely stood the test of time.

The powerful and dynamic sound of the band has lost none of its original explosive charges and in anticipation of the imminent release of the new album, this is the right opportunity to rediscover a timeless classic from one of the flagships of international melodic death.

This is the very first of the "Vinyl Series" exclusive vinyl reissues by Rockshots Records. Preorder at the Rockshots Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Common State Of Inner Violence”

“Morgue Of Centuries”

“Red Clouds”

“Quicksand Simmetry”

“Swallow The Flames”

“Oceangrave”

“A Mirror Behind”

“Come Forth My Dreadful One”

“Shattered Lives And Broken Dreams”

“Colors Of A New Era”

Disarmonia Mundi are:

Ettore Rigotti - vocals, guitars, bass, drums, synth

Claudio Ravinale - vocals

Bjorn Speed Strid - vocals