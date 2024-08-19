DISARRAY To Release Religious Disease Album In October

Jawbreaker Records are proud to announce the new album, Religious Disease, from Swedish thrashers Disarray on all formats. The album will be released on October 25. Pre-order here.

Just like when thrash was new, it’s a global crisis that underlies the new wave of young bands that blend the ethos of punk with the technical dexterity of the metal genre. The difference now is that the very epicentre of the movement has moved significantly closer to the mental precipice where climate crisis, pandemic, AI threats and terror wars make it impossible to numb one’s anxiety with video games or drugs.

If Sweden became a hub for death metal when the decadent yuppie era of the 80s was on the autopsy table, Disarray was born right into the galloping chaos and disorder that defines a world in a state of dissolution. Since the start in 2022, Disarray has played extensively on Stockholm’s underground scenes and in the summer of 2023 released the mini-album Evil Is Reborn, which caught the eye of Jawbreaker Records.

Fast forward to 2024 and it is time to unleash Religious Disease, a full-on frontal assault of deadly thrash metal. Unlike the watered-out, so-called thrash metal that the contemporary scene has become used to these days, Disarray still keep it aggressive, angry and mean - just like how thrash should be played.

The first single, "Realize You're Already Dead", will be up for streaming on all digital platforms on Friday, October 23.

Tracklisting:

"Forbidden Of Speech"

"Nightmarish Gaze"

"Bound To Kill"

"Hell’s Fire"

"Psychosis"

"Guilty Until Proven Innocent"

"Realize You’re Already Dead"

"Apostate"

"Religious Disease"

"Inhuman Reign" (CD & cassette bonus track)

Jawbreaker Records is an independent record label based in Gothenburg, Sweden, specialized in releasing true heavy, thrash and speed metal on all formats. Founded in 2014, the label is dedicated to promoting and supporting the most talented and passionate bands in the scene, while also providing fans with high-quality vinyls, tapes, and CDs of the best releases the underground scene has to offer.

Disarray are:

Lucas Lee - Vocals & Lead Guitars

Morgan Ottenvang - Drums

Edvin Mossfeldt - Bass

Valter Ernerot - Rhythm Guitars