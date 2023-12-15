DISBELIEF Announce Killing Karma Album

It will once again underline the band's singularity and their persistence to follow an unconventional way for more than 30 years against all resistance.

Disbelief have grown into a very experienced band that has always kept an open minded spirit, yet remote from any mainstream connection, in order to further sharpen their death metal style with implacable conviction and dedication.

A colossal, destroying, atmospheric, yet subtle wall of sound was conceived with this new album. The band invited two of the most unique singers in the German metal scene on Killing Karma: Michelle Darkness (End Of Green) and Joschi Baschin (Undertow) to perform on the songs “The Scream That Slowly Disappeared”, “Flash Of Inspiration” and the epic “Reborn”.

Disbelief captivates the listener further with a special rendition of Killing Joke classic “Millenium”, shaping it into a very memorable remake which will surprise a lot of fans out there.

Lyric wise, Disbelief vocalist Karsten ‘Jagger’ comments: "Killing Karma is a declaration of war to desperation, grief and helplessness, an unbelievable musical journey through the human soul threatening to break under the weight of life."

Killing Karma is a diversified, captivating, strength giving, crushing death metal monster.

Tracklisting:

“Reborn”

“Killing Karma”

“The Scream That Slowly Disappeared”

“With Deep Regret”

“A Leap In The Dark”

“Inhuman Whore”

“Morbid Man”

“Condemnation”

“Flash Of Inspiration”

“The End Of Gods”

“This Last Order”

“Millenium” (Killing Joke cover)

“Fragile Aeon” (bonus track)

Disbelief lineup:

Timo Claas (drums)

Marius Pack (guitars)

Dave Renner (guitars)

Joe Trunk (bass)

Jagger (vocals)