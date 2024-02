DISBELIEF Release Lyric Video For New Single "Killing Karma"; New Album Pre-Order Launched

Disbelief have released a new digital single, "Killing Karma", the title track of the band's new album, out on April 26 and available for pre-order here. Find the lyric video for "Killing Karma" below.

Disbelief have grown into a very experienced band that has always kept an open minded spirit, yet remote from any mainstream connection, in order to further sharpen their death metal style with implacable conviction and dedication.

A colossal, destroying, atmospheric, yet subtle wall of sound was conceived with this new album. The band invited two of the most unique singers in the German metal scene on Killing Karma: Michelle Darkness (End Of Green) and Joschi Baschin (Undertow) to perform on the songs “The Scream That Slowly Disappeared”, “Flash Of Inspiration” and the epic “Reborn”.

Disbelief captivates the listener further with a special rendition of Killing Joke classic “Millenium”, shaping it into a very memorable remake which will surprise a lot of fans out there.

Lyric wise, Disbelief vocalist Karsten ‘Jagger’ comments: "Killing Karma is a declaration of war to desperation, grief and helplessness, an unbelievable musical journey through the human soul threatening to break under the weight of life."

Killing Karma is a diversified, captivating, strength giving, crushing death metal monster.

Tracklisting:

“Reborn”

“Killing Karma”

“The Scream That Slowly Disappeared”

“With Deep Regret”

“A Leap In The Dark”

“Inhuman Whore”

“Morbid Man”

“Condemnation”

“Flash Of Inspiration”

“The End Of Gods”

“This Last Order”

“Millenium” (Killing Joke cover)

“Fragile Aeon” (bonus track)

"Killing Karma" lyric video:

Disbelief lineup:

Timo Claas (drums)

Marius Pack (guitars)

Dave Renner (guitars)

Joe Trunk (bass)

Jagger (vocals)