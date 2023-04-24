DISHONOUR Release "Erasing The Rats" Lyric Video

Portuguese blackened death metal band, Dishonour, have released a lyric video for "Erasing The Rats", the title track of their upcoming EP, out on May 25 via Theogonia Records.

Dishonour's unique blend of death and black metal, combined with its Luciferian vision, will leave you in awe. Featuring four tracks that showcase their brutal and wise style, this EP is not one to be missed.

Stay tuned for further updates from Dishonour.



