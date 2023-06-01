DISMEMBER Announce Limited Edition Historia Mortis 12LP Box Set; Video Trailer

Swedish death metal pioneers, Dismember, have announced the upcoming release of the Historia Mortis 12LP box set, strictly limited to 1,000 copies.

Set for release on July 21, the pre-sale starts June 2 at midnight, CET, at dismember.merchants.se, and 11 AM, CEST nblast.de/DismemberShopInt.

In addition to the Historia Mortis box set, standalone physical re-issues of the Dismember catalog will be available on CD and vinyl throughout 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Stay tuned for further details.