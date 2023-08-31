DISMEMBER Drummer FRED ESTBY On New Music - "We’re Not Going To Release Something That Is Half-Assed; We’re Going To Be Very Critical"

Metal-Rules.com recently sat down with Fred Estby, the founding member and drummer of Swedish death metal pioneers, Dismember, to talk about the past, present and future of the band.

Asked if it's harder to write new songs because of the band's huge legacy, Estby responds, "It’s not hard at all. So the thing is, we have a license deal with Nuclear Blast. We have an option to do one or two more albums. Great. We can do whenever we want, which is even more perfect for us. So we can take our time and we’re going to take our time because we’re not going to release something that is half-assed. We’re going to be very critical about-especially since it’s been such a long time since the last album. And I love the Dismember album that I’m not even on that was released in 2008. It’s a great album. If you’re going to release an album now as a reunited band in two thousand and fucking twenty-three, twenty-four, you’re going to have to try to match like ever before. You cannot be shy of that. We’re going to be very critical about it and that’s going to take some time because we don’t live in the same cities like we hang out every day."

Read the full interview at Metal-Rules.com.

Dismember, recently released the first batch of long overdue physical standalone reissues of their expansive discography. The first two albums, Like An Everflowing Stream (1991) and Indecent & Obscene (1993), as well as the Pieces EP (1992), were released on August 25.

For the reissues, the entire audio has been mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel at Temple of Disharmony with the goal to preserve a 'true to the original' sound and contains the more dynamic June '91 master of Like An Ever Flowing Stream on vinyl for the first time. All album layouts were created together with Dismember resulting in a return of the Indecent and Obscene sticker.

Order the physical reissues here, or at the band's official webstore.

Like An Everflowing Stream

Available Formats: LP | CD | Cassette

Considered one of the best death metal albums of all time, 1991's Like An Ever Flowing Stream is a timeless masterpiece establishing Stockholm's Dismember as one of the most talented acts of the genre and laid the groundwork for their merciless buzz-saw sound. This new edition features the more dynamic June 1991 master resulting in the best sounding version of this classic ever!

Indecent & Obscene

Available Formats: LP | CD | Cassette

Released in 1993, the second, more refined studio album by Sweden's death metal masters Dismember includes classic tunes like "Skinfather", "Fleshless", and "Dreaming In Red", which are mainstays in the group's live set up until now. CD and LP feature the cult Indecent and Obscene sticker mocking the censorship troubles Dismember faced at that time.

Pieces

Available Formats: MLP | CD

To the very day, this EP - originally released in 1992 - is an epitome of nastily loud, savagely distorted, uncompromising Swedish death metal.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next batch of physical Dismember reissues to be announced soon.

Upcoming live dates:

September

7-9 - Aleksandrów Łódzki, Poland - Summer Dying Loud Festival

October

13 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

May 2024

23-26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest

Dismember are:

Fred Estby (Drums)

David Blomqvist (Guitars)

Robert Sennebäck (Guitars)

Matti Karki (Vocals)

Richard Cabeza (Bass)

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)