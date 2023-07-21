DISMEMBER Launch Pre-Order For Physical Reissues Of First Two Albums And Pieces EP

Swedish death metal pioneers, Dismember, are proud to announce the long overdue physical standalone reissues of their expansive discography. The first batch consisting of the first two albums, Like An Everflowing Stream (1991) and Indecent & Obscene (1993), as well as the Pieces EP (1992) will be released on August 25, and are available for pre-order today.

The entire audio has been mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel at Temple of Disharmony with the goal to preserve a 'true to the original' sound and contains the more dynamic June '91 master of Like An Ever Flowing Stream on vinyl for the first time. All album layouts were created together with Dismember resulting in a return of the Indecent and Obscene sticker.

Pre-order the physical reissues here, or at the band's official webstore.

Like An Everflowing Stream

Available Formats: LP | CD | Cassette

Considered one of the best death metal albums of all time, 1991's Like An Ever Flowing Stream is a timeless masterpiece establishing Stockholm's Dismember as one of the most talented acts of the genre and laid the groundwork for their merciless buzz-saw sound. This new edition features the more dynamic June 1991 master resulting in the best sounding version of this classic ever!

Indecent & Obscene

Available Formats: LP | CD | Cassette

Released in 1993, the second, more refined studio album by Sweden's death metal masters Dismember includes classic tunes like "Skinfather", "Fleshless", and "Dreaming In Red", which are mainstays in the group's live set up until now. CD and LP feature the cult Indecent and Obscene sticker mocking the censorship troubles Dismember faced at that time.

Pieces

Available Formats: MLP | CD

To the very day, this EP - originally released in 1992 - is an epitome of nastily loud, savagely distorted, uncompromising Swedish death metal.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next batch of physical Dismember reissues to be announced soon.

Upcoming live dates:

August

9-12 - Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

11-13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

September

7-9 - Aleksandrów Łódzki, Poland - Summer Dying Loud Festival

October

13 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

May 2024

23-26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest

Dismember are:

Fred Estby (Drums)

David Blomqvist (Guitars)

Robert Sennebäck (Guitars)

Matti Karki (Vocals)

Richard Cabeza (Bass)

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)