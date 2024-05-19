DISMEMBER - New Album Is In The Works: "We Have Talked About Writing New Music; It's Happening"

Richard Cabeza, bassist for Swedish death metal pioneers, Dismember, revealed during a new interview with RichardMetalFan that a new album is in the works, saying "It's happening. When, I can't tell you right now, but we have talked about writing new music. We are writing new music individually, but we haven't started to write music together as a band. We have been so busy with playing shows the past couple of years and doing all this other stuff, but I think we're getting closer and closer. Let's see what happens next year in 2025. But, a hundred percent, a new Dismember album will happen. No doubt."

Dismember are set to perform at this year's edition of Maryland Deathfest, taking place May 23-26 in Baltimore.

Maryland Deathfest organizers have now announced that they'll also present Dismember live at Brooklyn Monarch, in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, August 17. The band will be performing their Like An Ever Flowing Stream album in its entirety, and will be supported by Vomitory, Undergang, Morpheus Descends, and Malignancy.

Tickets for the Brooklyn show are on sale now, here.

Dismember are:

Fred Estby (Drums)

David Blomqvist (Guitars)

Robert Sennebäck (Guitars)

Matti Karki (Vocals)

Richard Cabeza (Bass)

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)