DISMEMBER Reveal Further Details For Historia Mortis Limited Edition 12LP Box Set

Swedish death metal pioneers, Dismember, are proud to announce the release of Historia Mortis - an exclusive, strictly limited 12LP box set, which includes all eight Dismember studio albums, the Pieces MLP, the Misanthropic EP, The Complete Demos (1988 - 1990), as well as a separate LP containing assorted rarities. Both Misanthropic and the rarities compilation are exclusive to this set.

The entire audio has been mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel at Temple of Disharmony with the goal to preserve a 'true to the original' sound and also contains the more dynamic June '91 version of Like An Ever Flowing Stream on vinyl for the first time! Only the tracks from the Death Metal sessions have been remastered by Engel, supervised by Fred Estby, and new tape rips were used to restore the group's earliest recordings. All album layouts were created together with Dismember resulting in a return of the Indecent and Obscene sticker and a new logo arrangement on The God That Never Was. On top of that, Historia Mortis features exclusive artwork by Daniele Valeriani (Mayhem, Dark Funeral), and a 36-page book with rare and previously unseen photos from the band's private collection, a commented discography, posters, flyers, and more historical content. Dismember's Historia Mortis has been a team effort of band, collectors, editors, and label paying homage to one of the most consistent discographies in death metal history on six blue and six yellow LPs.

In addition to the Historia Mortis box set, standalone physical reissues of the Dismember catalog will be available on CD and vinyl throughout 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records. Keep your eyes peeled.

Pre-order the set here, or via the band's official webstore, here.

Dismember live dates:

June

7-10 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

July

13-15.07. - SE - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

9-12 - Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

11-13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

September

7-9 - Aleksandrów Łódzki, Poland - Summer Dying Loud Festival

October

13 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

May 2024

23-26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest

Dismember are:

Fred Estby (Drums)

David Blomqvist (Guitars)

Robert Sennebäck (Guitars)

Matti Karki (Vocals)

Richard Cabeza (Bass)

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)