DISMEMBER To Perform Like An Ever Flowing Stream Album In Its Entirety In Brooklyn; VOMITORY, UNDERGANG, MORPHEUS DESCENDS, And MALIGNANCY To Support

Swedish death metal pioneers, Dismember, are set to perform at this year's edition of Maryland Deathfest, taking place May 23-26 in Baltimore.

Maryland Deathfest organizers have now announced that they'll also present Dismember live at Brooklyn Monarch, in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, August 17. The band will be performing their Like An Ever Flowing Stream album in its entirety, and will be supported by Vomitory, Undergang, Morpheus Descends, and Malignancy.

Tickets for the Brooklyn show are on sale now, here.

Dismember are:

Fred Estby (Drums)

David Blomqvist (Guitars)

Robert Sennebäck (Guitars)

Matti Karki (Vocals)

Richard Cabeza (Bass)

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)