DISPLAY OF DECAY Streams “Legion Of Doom” From New Album, Vitriol

Display Of Decay’s “Legion Of Doom” is a death metal look at the menacing death knights found in World Of Warcraft. Step into the shadows of musical intensity and bask in bloody riffs, frosty bass lines, and unholy vocals. “Legion Of Doom” comes off the band’s sixth album, Vitriol, which is packed full of technical and dark artistry. The band details the writing process:

“Musically, this song was rewritten a number of times. I can remember a few minutes before a writing session, Brandon was on his way over and I was sitting there strumming along to warm up when I plucked the notes that would eventually become the chorus, and I thought to myself, 'Did I just write the best riff ever?!' Of course, I didn’t, but it’s a pretty damn great riff. This song is more ‘progressive’ than the other ones, I feel there’s a definite nod to Death in this one, but nonetheless, it’s about slaying monsters in Azeroth. For The Horde.”

Vitriol (mixed & mastered by Chris Donaldson - Cryptopsy) is due out on October 20, 2023 via Gore House Productions and available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Malicious Motorcide”

“The Butcher”

“Legion Of Doom”

“Familial Feast”

“Harbinger”

“Hot Lead Vengeance”

“Slaughtercast”

“Vitriol”

Catch Display Of Decay on tour across Alberta:

November

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

11 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

17 - Lloydminster, AB - Cheers Live