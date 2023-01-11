DISTANT Drops “Argent Justice” Single Feat. 16 Guest Vocalists

On February 10, Distant - the multinational down-tempo/deathcore juggernaut from Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and the Slovak Republic - will release their third full-length, Heritage, via Century Media Records. Their new single, Argent Justice (feat. 16 vocalists from Suicide Silence, Emmure, Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, Cabal, Crown Magnetar, Paleface and more!), is out now.

Alan Grnja (vocals) comments: "The inspiration for that came from animated shows in the ‘90s where Spider Man would team up with X-Men and stuff like that! We did that on a track in 2020 called 'Argent Debt' where we had five other people. We were inspired by being on tour in America and so many of us jumping up onstage and playing together. Every vocalist on this track sounds unique. It's a bright, colorful rainbow of Deathcore singers!"

See below for the full list of artist appearances on "Argent Justice":

--Tomáš Klár (Abbie Falls)

--Kevin Petersen (Acranius)

--Marcus Jasak (Acranius)

--Casey Tyson-Pearce (Angelmaker)

--Colton Bennet (Angelmaker)

--Mike Greenwood (Angelmaker)

--Kyle Medina (Bodysnatcher)

--Andreas Bjulver (Cabal)

--Andrew Baena (Carcosa)

--Johnny Ciardullo (Carcosa)

--Dan Tucker (Crown Magnetar)

--Alan Grnja (Distant)

--Vladimir Golic (Distant)

--Frankie Palmeri (Emmure)

--Marc Zellweger (Paleface)

--Eddie Hermida (Suicide Silence)

--Aaron Matts (ten56.)

--Devin Duarte (Worm Shepherd)

Heritage is available to preorder in the following formats:

--Ltd. CD Digipak

--Black LP

--Transp. red LP available from CM Distro Wholesale EU, CMdistro.de and USA outlets (limited to 500 copies)

--White LP available from CM Distro Wholesale EU and CMdistro.de (limited to 300 copies)

--White-red marbled LP available from Distant (limited to 500 copies)

--Digital album

Distant has become one of the prominent faces of European deathcore. Melding together brutal death metal, slam, noise and beatdown with a hyper-dissonant orchestra of impending doom, they've come eons since their origins as metalcore obsessed friends in Rotterdam and Bratislava. Heritage, the quintet's Century Media debut and third installment of bone crushing, thick-as-concrete heaviness, takes their trademark "Downtempo/Deathcore" and pushes it into the red. "It's low and slow," smirks vocalist Alan Grnja, describing the band's sound. "Musically, lyrically, we try to travel the uncharted and come up with something you can only call Distant."

Produced by the band's guitarist Nouri Yetgin and Within Destruction guitarist Howard Fang plus co-producer Simone Pietroforte, Heritage is Distant's coming of age and reckoning moment. "This is the perfect Distant record," says Alan. "I want it to be a genre-defining album in the same way The Cleansing was for Suicide Silence - I would say this album is for us."