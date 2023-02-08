DISTANT Release "Heritage" Single Feat. LORNA SHORE's WILL RAMOS; Music Video

This Friday February 10, Distant - the multinational down-tempo/deathcore juggernaut from Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and the Slovak Republic - will release their third full-length, Heritage, via Century Media Records. For a new preview of Heritage, the single/video for the title track,feat. Lorna Shore's Will Ramos, can be seen below.

Distant comments: "'Heritage', the title track from the newest Distant album, is a playful and colorful track featuring Will Ramos from Lorna Shore. 'Heritage' is a breathtakingly heavy track yet still emotional, with a huge chorus and pace to last you for days, showcasing the diversity of our Dutch/Slovak collective! At last, the father and son cross blades; during this exhausting battle, they remember the times forgotten as the clash of their blades sparks new light and brings up the twisted revelation of this catastrophic deception."

Heritage is available to pre-order in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Black LP

- Transp. red LP available from CM Distro Wholesale EU, CMdistro.de and USA outlets (limited to 500 copies)

- White LP available from CM Distro Wholesale EU and CMdistro.de (limited to 300 copies)

- White-red marbled LP available from Distant (limited to 500 copies)

- Digital album

Tracklisting:

"Acid Rain"

"Paradigm Shift"

"Born Of Blood"

"The Grief Manifest"

"Exofilth"

"Argent Justice"

"The Gnostic Uprising"

"A Sentence To Suffer"

"Human Scum"

"Heritage"

"Orphan Of Blight"

"Plaguebreeder"

"Argent Justice" video:

"Exofilth" video:

"Human Scum" video:

"Orphan Of Blight" video:

Distant lineup:

Alan Grnja - vocals

Elmer Maurits - bass guitar

Nouri Yetgin - lead guitar

Vladimir Golic - rhythm guitar

Jan Mato - drums

(Photo - Luca Roman)