DISTANT Release Official Video For "Torturous Symphony" Feat. MATTHEW K. HEAFY

Dutch/Slovakian downtempo/deathcore ensemble, Distant, have released a video for "Torturous Symphony", featuring Trivium's Matthew K. Heafy. Watch the clip below.

The track is featured on the band's new album, Tsukuyomi: The Origin, available on November 22 via Century Media Records. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:



"The Pale Moonlight"

"Fleshweaver"

"Feast of Misery"

"Torturous Symphony" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Cradled in Shards of Glass"

"Loveless Suffering"

"The Undying"

"The Apex"

"Acolytes of Damnation" (feat. Alex Erian of Despised Icon)

"Tsukuyomi" (feat. Travis Worland of Enterprise Earth)

"Malice" (feat. David Simonich of Signs of the Swarm)

"Broken Cross"

"Torturous Symphony" video: