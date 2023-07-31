DISTANT Share Official Live Video For "Paradigm Shift"
July 31, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Distant, the multinational down-tempo/deathcore juggernaut from Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and the Slovak Republic - have released an official live video for "Paradigm Shift", featured on their third full-length, Heritage, available via Century Media Records.
Order Heritage here.
Tracklisting:
"Acid Rain"
"Paradigm Shift"
"Born Of Blood"
"The Grief Manifest"
"Exofilth"
"Argent Justice"
"The Gnostic Uprising"
"A Sentence To Suffer"
"Human Scum"
"Heritage"
"Orphan Of Blight"
"Plaguebreeder"
"Heritage" video:
"Argent Justice" video:
"Exofilth" video:
"Human Scum" video:
"Orphan Of Blight" video:
Distant lineup:
Alan Grnja - vocals
Elmer Maurits - bass guitar
Nouri Yetgin - lead guitar
Vladimir Golic - rhythm guitar
Jan Mato - drums
(Photo - Luca Roman)