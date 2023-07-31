DISTANT Share Official Live Video For "Paradigm Shift"

Distant, the multinational down-tempo/deathcore juggernaut from Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and the Slovak Republic - have released an official live video for "Paradigm Shift", featured on their third full-length, Heritage, available via Century Media Records.

Tracklisting:

"Acid Rain"

"Paradigm Shift"

"Born Of Blood"

"The Grief Manifest"

"Exofilth"

"Argent Justice"

"The Gnostic Uprising"

"A Sentence To Suffer"

"Human Scum"

"Heritage"

"Orphan Of Blight"

"Plaguebreeder"

Distant lineup:

Alan Grnja - vocals

Elmer Maurits - bass guitar

Nouri Yetgin - lead guitar

Vladimir Golic - rhythm guitar

Jan Mato - drums

(Photo - Luca Roman)