DISTANT Share Official Live Video For "Paradigm Shift"

July 31, 2023, 45 minutes ago

Distant, the multinational down-tempo/deathcore juggernaut from Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and the Slovak Republic - have released an official live video for "Paradigm Shift", featured on their third full-length, Heritage, available via Century Media Records.

Order Heritage here.

Tracklisting:

"Acid Rain"
"Paradigm Shift"
"Born Of Blood"
"The Grief Manifest"
"Exofilth"
"Argent Justice"
"The Gnostic Uprising"
"A Sentence To Suffer"
"Human Scum"
"Heritage"
"Orphan Of Blight"
"Plaguebreeder"

"Heritage" video:

"Argent Justice" video:

"Exofilth" video:

"Human Scum" video:

"Orphan Of Blight" video:

Distant lineup:

Alan Grnja - vocals
Elmer Maurits - bass guitar
Nouri Yetgin - lead guitar
Vladimir Golic - rhythm guitar
Jan Mato - drums

(Photo - Luca Roman)



