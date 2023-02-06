DISTURBED Announce 36-Date "Take Back Your Life" North American Tour; JINJER, BREAKING BENJAMIN To Support

Disturbed have announced their 36-date Take Back Your Life summer 2023 North American tour, which will kick off at Montreal’s Bell Centre on April 27 (full dates below). The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature support from Theory Of A Deadman in Canada and very special guests Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer in select markets in the United States. The band’s Take Back Your Life Tour will be Disturbed’s first full tour since 2018 and tickets for all dates on this tour will go on sale here on Friday, Feburary 10 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

April

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +

29 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre +

May

1 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena +

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre +

10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place +

12 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre +

July

11 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena # ~

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre # ~

15 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater # ~

16 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre # ~

18 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre # ~

20 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre # ~

22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # ~

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater # ~

25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion # ~

27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ~

29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP # ~

31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion # ~

August

1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre # ~

3 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # ~

5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek # ~

9 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live # ~

11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ~

12 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # ~

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center # ~

18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ~

19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~

21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~

23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~

26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~

27 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center # ~

29 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

September

1 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~

2 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center # ~

+ Special guest: Theory Of A Deadman

# Special guest: Breaking Benjamin

~ Special guest: Jinjer