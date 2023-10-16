DISTURBED Announce Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour With FALLING IN REVERSE, PLUSH

Today, multi-platinum rock band, Disturbed, announces their 23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour, which will kick off in Peoria, IL on January 19 (full dates below). The tour will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush and is produced by Live Nation.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 17 at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, October 20 at 10 AM, local time, here.

Disturbed’s recent 2023 summer tour was the group’s most successful yet and scored the band a career-high amphitheater attendance. The band’s 36-date tour sold 336,000 tickets, making 2023 the biggest year of the band’s touring career.

Disturbed’s eighth full-length album Divisive is out now via Reprise Records. Divisive pulls no punches as a precise, pummelling, and powerful hard rock opus. Over the last year, the quartet cut these ten tracks with producer Drew Fulk [Motionless In White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect] in Nashville, TN. After Donegan shared initial ideas with the rest of the group, they locked in like never before with the groove as the backbone. Drummer Mike Wengren bolted down some of the strongest and boldest rhythms of their career punctuated by John Moyer’s punchy bass. Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together.

Divisive has already produced three #1 singles at Rock Radio with “Hey You”, “Bad Man”, and “Unstoppable”. Up next is Disturbed’s duet with Ann Wilson, “Don’t Tell Me”.

Take Back Your Life Tour dates:

January

19 - Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center

22 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

23 - Green Bay, WI at Resch Center

25 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

27 - Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

29 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena

31 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

February

2 - Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

5 - Evansville, IN at Ford Center

6 - Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

8 - Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

10 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^

13 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

15 - Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena

17 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena

24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center

29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center

March

2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*

3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

* Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date

^ non-Live Nation date

