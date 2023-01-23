DISTURBED Announce Take Back Your Life European Tour With ASKING ALEXANDRIA, I PREVAIL

Disturbed have announced their Take Back Your Life European tour in June. Special guests Asking Alexandria and I Prevail will appear on select dates.

Tickets available Friday, January 27 at 9 AM, local. Tel Aviv & all festivals on sale now, here.

Dates:

June

7 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

8-11 - Castle Donington, United Kingdom - Download Festival

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle *

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Grona Lund

16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

17 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival

19 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal ^

21 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Heavy Load Festival

28 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Bitan

* with Asking Alexandria

^ with I Prevail

Disturbed released their eighth studio album, Divisive, in November 2022. Get your copy here.

Tracklist:

"Hey You"

"Bad Man"

"Divisive"

"Unstoppable"

"Love to Hate"

"Feeding the Fire"

"Don’t Tell Me" (featuring Ann Wilson)

"Take Back Your Life"

"Part of Me"

"Won’t Back Down"

"Bad Man" video:

"Unstoppable" lyric video:

"Hey You" video:

"Divisive" lyric video: