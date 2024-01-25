DISTURBED Forced To Postpone Tonight's Des Moines Concert

Disturbed have been forced to postpone their scheduled concert tonight (January 25) at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The band has released the following statement: "Disturbed Ones of Iowa – Unfortunately, we must reschedule tonight’s show in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena. David (Draiman) is unable to perform due to laryngitis. We always want to bring our fans the best show possible, but tonight it is not possible. Please hold onto your tickets as we have rescheduled the show to May 14. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders, check your email for more details."

Disturbed recently released the official video for "Don't Tell Me", the track from the band's Divisive album, a duet with Heart's Ann Wilson. Watch below.

Says David Draiman: "I have tremendous respect for Ann. In my humble opinion, she’s the greatest female rock voice of all time. I think she’s untouchable. I feel like we were very gifted to have her be a part of this."

Ann Wilson states: "I was honored when I got the call from David Draiman. Disturbed did a version of 'Sounds Of Silence' that my husband and I both really dug. And so, when the opportunity came to sing a duet with him on a song that meant so much to David emotionally, I jumped at the chance. And then the video turned out great, which is yet another cherry on top. Hopefully we’ll find a time to perform 'Don’t Tell Me' live together at some point. If they call, I’m there."

Disturbed's scheduled tour dates are listed below. Tickets here.

Take Back Your Life Tour dates:

January

27 - Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

29 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena

31 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

February

2 - Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

5 - Evansville, IN at Ford Center

6 - Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

8 - Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

10 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^

13 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

15 - Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena

17 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena

24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center

29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center

March

2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*

3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

* Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date

^ non-Live Nation date