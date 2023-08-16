DISTURBED Frontman DAVID DRAIMAN Asking $5.19M For Spanish-Moroccan Villa Near Miami

NY Post is reporting that newly divorced, heavy metal band Disturbed lead vocalist David Draiman is listing his Florida mansion for $5.19 million — down from its $5.75 million initial ask last January, and from $5.5 million in May. He paid $5.22 million for the home in March 2022.

The 6,583-square-foot home, at 12650 SW 77th Ave. in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest, comes with seven bedrooms and 6½ baths.

Draiman, who has shared his struggles with depression, also has a sense of humor. “Anyone want to buy a beautiful house in Pinecrest Florida?” he posted in May on social media. “No my account didn’t get hacked. It’s me. It’s mine lol.”

The stunning Spanish-Moroccan, modern-style villa comes with a chef’s kitchen, an outdoor kitchen, a home theater, a wine gallery, a courtyard, a koi pond and a spiral staircase to a lagoon-style pool - and lots of entertainment spaces. A main bedroom suite leads to a private terrace.

Read more, and see photos, at NYPost.com.