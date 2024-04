Halestorm's Lzzy Hale joined Disturbed on stage during their Knotfest Australia performance in Brisbane, Australia on March 24. Lzzy joined the band to perform "Don't Tell Me", the track from the band's Divisive album, a duet with Heart's Ann Wilson.

Watch video of the performance below:

Watch Disturbed and Ann Wilson perform "Don't Tell Me" in the official video below: