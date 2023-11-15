DISTURBED Release Official "Just Stop" Live Video From Take Back Your Life Tour

Disturbed have released a new official live video, filmed on their Take Back Your Life tour. Watch "Just Stop" below:

Disturbed recently announced their 23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour, which will kick off in Peoria, IL on January 19 (full dates below). The tour will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush and is produced by Live Nation.

Tickets here.

Take Back Your Life Tour dates:

January

19 - Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center

22 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

23 - Green Bay, WI at Resch Center

25 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

27 - Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

29 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena

31 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

February

2 - Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

5 - Evansville, IN at Ford Center

6 - Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

8 - Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

10 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^

13 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

15 - Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena

17 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena

24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center

29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center

March

2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*

3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

* Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date

^ non-Live Nation date