DISTURBED Release Official "Just Stop" Live Video From Take Back Your Life Tour
November 15, 2023, an hour ago
Disturbed have released a new official live video, filmed on their Take Back Your Life tour. Watch "Just Stop" below:
Disturbed recently announced their 23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour, which will kick off in Peoria, IL on January 19 (full dates below). The tour will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush and is produced by Live Nation.
Take Back Your Life Tour dates:
January
19 - Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center
22 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
23 - Green Bay, WI at Resch Center
25 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
27 - Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
29 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena
31 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
February
2 - Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
5 - Evansville, IN at Ford Center
6 - Toledo, OH at Huntington Center
8 - Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
10 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^
13 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
15 - Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena
17 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena
24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center
March
2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*
3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
* Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date
^ non-Live Nation date