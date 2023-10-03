DISTURBED Release Official "Unstoppable" Live Video From Take Back Your Life Tour

Disturbed have release an official live video for "Unstoppable", filmed on the band's Take Back Your Life tour The audio for the video was mixed by Ashton Parsons. The footage was filmed and edited by Brittany Bowman.

Says Disturbed: "Thanks to all of you Disturbed Ones for coming out this past summer! It meant so much to us connecting with you every night. Head to our tour page and tap FOLLOW DISTURBED to be the first to know when we announce new shows."