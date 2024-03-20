DISTURBED Score First Hit On Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart With "The Sound Of Silence" Remix

Disturbed are enjoying some very surprising success on one particular Billboard chart - one that both the members of the outfit and their followers likely never expected them to appear on, reports Forbes.

The hard rockers score an unlikely hit on this week’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Disturbed appears on Billboard’s ranking of the most-consumed dance and electronic tunes in the US for the first time in their many years together.

A remix of Disturbed’s song, "The Sound Of Silence" arrives at #34 on this week’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The tune was recently reworked by producer Cyril, and it's that version, which is very different from the original, that helps bring the band to the tally.

Disturbed’s "The Sound Of Silence" is new to the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, but it’s already appeared on another ranking in the same genre published by Billboard. A month ago, the tune reached the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, which tracks the bestselling cuts in either of those styles–or usually both–in the United States.

