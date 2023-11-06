DISTURBED Shoots Video For "Don't Tell Me" Feat. HEART's ANN WILSON; Photos
November 6, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Disturbed have shared a few photos from the shoot for their new video for "Don't Tell Me", the track from the band's Divisive album, a duet with Heart's Ann Wilson. Check out the pics and listen to the song, below.
Disturbed recently announced their 23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour, which will kick off in Peoria, IL on January 19 (full dates below). The tour will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush and is produced by Live Nation.
Tickets here.
Disturbed’s recent 2023 summer tour was the group’s most successful yet and scored the band a career-high amphitheater attendance. The band’s 36-date tour sold 336,000 tickets, making 2023 the biggest year of the band’s touring career.
Disturbed’s eighth full-length album Divisive is out now via Reprise Records. Divisive pulls no punches as a precise, pummelling, and powerful hard rock opus. Over the last year, the quartet cut these ten tracks with producer Drew Fulk [Motionless In White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect] in Nashville, TN. After Donegan shared initial ideas with the rest of the group, they locked in like never before with the groove as the backbone. Drummer Mike Wengren bolted down some of the strongest and boldest rhythms of their career punctuated by John Moyer’s punchy bass. Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together.
Divisive has already produced three #1 singles at Rock Radio with “Hey You”, “Bad Man”, and “Unstoppable”. Up next is Disturbed’s duet with Ann Wilson, “Don’t Tell Me”.
Take Back Your Life Tour dates:
January
19 - Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center
22 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
23 - Green Bay, WI at Resch Center
25 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
27 - Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
29 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena
31 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
February
2 - Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
5 - Evansville, IN at Ford Center
6 - Toledo, OH at Huntington Center
8 - Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
10 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^
13 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
15 - Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena
17 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena
24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center
March
2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*
3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
* Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date
^ non-Live Nation date