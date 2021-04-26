DISTURBED Teams Up With Incendium And Heavy Metal Entertainment For Launch "Dark Messiah" 5-Part Comic Book Series

Disturbed is excited to announce teaming up with Incendium and Heavy Metal Entertainment for the launch of Disturbed: Dark Messiah, a five-part comic book series where The Guy makes his comic book debut.

Disturbed: Dark Messiah begins as a 5-issue comic series; the first print edition of each issue will be released as a prestige-format limited edition collectible comic book, featuring cardstock covers, specialty foil treatments, glossy pages, and individual numbering. Disturbed’s Disturbed: Dark Messiah will extend beyond the printed page into toys, apparel, and collectibles, including an action figure of The Guy.

The first printing of each Disturbed: Dark Messiah issue will be limited to 3,000 copies. The first issue is available to order now here and ships July 2021.

The Guy action figures are available to pre-order now here, shipping October 2021.

Says Disturbed: "Ever since ‘The Guy’ made his debut 20 years ago his evolution and transformation has only grown. We are excited to take ‘The Guy’ to the next level and bring his story to the forefront via both the comic book series and action figures. We can’t wait to share this next chapter with all of you.”

Disturbed: Dark Messiah takes place in the not so distant future, as firefighter Griffin DeSanto finds himself a man out of time, stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation, and subjugation. Technology rules and a tech empire built on suffering keeps the population in check through surveillance and mechanized policing. Though lost, Griffin is never alone. He was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide.

This will be the first dive into The Guy's power's, history and lore, as we see him as The Vengeful One.

Disturbed: Dark Messiah credits:

Cover Artwork by Ryan Christensen

Interior Artwork by Angel Hernandez

Story by Llexi Leon & Tim Seeley

Written by Tim Seeley

Disturbed ‘The Guy’ Figbiz Action Figure by Incendium

(Photo - Travis Shinn)