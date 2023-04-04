DISTURBED To Shoot Video For "Don't Tell Me" With HEART's ANN WILSON

Disturbed are set to shoot a video for "Don't Tell Me", the track from the band's Divisive album, a duet with Heart's Ann Wilson.

Guitarist Dan Donegan and bassist John Moyer both took to social media to tease the upcoming clip, with Donegan writing, "In Miami to shoot a video with a very special guest! Night off with an early lobby call in the am, let’s see what kind of trouble we can get into on a Monday night!" Moyer posted, "Headed to Miami for the 'Don’t Tell Me' video shoot."





Disturbed's 36-date Take Back Your Life summer 2023 North American tour will kick off at Montreal’s Bell Centre on April 27. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature support from Theory Of A Deadman in Canada and very special guests Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer in select markets in the United States. The band’s Take Back Your Life Tour will be Disturbed’s first full tour since 2018 and tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Tour dates:

April

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +

29 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre +

May

1 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena +

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre +

10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place +

12 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre +

July

11 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena # ~

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre # ~

15 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater # ~

16 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre # ~

18 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre # ~

20 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre # ~

22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # ~

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater # ~

25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion # ~

27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ~

29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP # ~

31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion # ~

August

1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre # ~

3 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # ~

5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek # ~

9 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live # ~

11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ~

12 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # ~

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center # ~

18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ~

19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~

21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~

23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~

26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~

27 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center # ~

29 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

September

1 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~

2 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center # ~

+ Special guest: Theory Of A Deadman

# Special guest: Breaking Benjamin

~ Special guest: Jinjer