DIVA SATANICA On Joining NERVOSA "It Was Like A Dream Come True"

In this edition of Talk Toomey, Joshua Toomey sits down with Nervosa vocalist Diva Satanica. Satanica checked in to talk about the band’s latest release Perpetual Chaos, meeting her bandmates for the first time, the process of joining the band, recording at a house in the mountains, and how Bon Jovi was her gateway into heavy metal.

TT | Nervosa Vocalist Diva Satanica

Satanica: "I've been singing in a melodic death metal band the last seven years. And this band Bloodhunter opened the Spanish shows of Nervosa last year. So that was the very first time that I could talk to Prika in person. And during this quarantine, like, in May, I think she sent me a message asking me if I wanted to make an audition for the band. And for me, it was like, Oh my god, Preka's asking me if I want to do even a test. You know, for me, it was like a dream come true. And a big honor for me as a fan of Nervosa. So yes, I instantly asked her what I was supposed to do. And I just filmed some videos performing some of the old songs. And yeah, after many video calls and stuff, because we were in a lockdown, she told me that I was the one."

Nervosa have released the third single, “Under Ruins”, from their upcoming full-length album, Perpetual Chaos, to be released this Friday (January 22) via Napalm Records.

As a harbinger of their new record, Diva Satanica’s powerful and aggressive vocals draw the listener into the heavy vortex of Nervosa's pure energy. Along with an official music video, the new track highlights the difficult topic of a homeless child left to survive on the streets.

Perpetual Chaos marks the beginning of a new era whilst also underlining their straight-forward lyricism and style: From political grievances and amplifying the voices of minorities to protesting against factory farming, capitalism and succumbing to the ill-informed musings of social elites - these commanding women do not mince words. Enter a thrashing world of destruction and be a part of the next generation of Nervosa!

Guitarist Prika Amaral comments: "It was a wonderful experience with these girls, they are all very talented and did an excellent job, I have never been so happy with the final result of a record. I chose Artesonao studio in Malaga, because it is isolated and in an extremely beautiful place, we worked hard but we had the best vibe between us.”

Vocalist Diva Satanica on the album process: “It was undoubtedly a very intense process in every way. Not only did we learn to work together, but also to get to know each other and live together. I am very lucky to be able to be part of a project like this and I am sure that with the release of this album, Nervosa will take a very important step in its career. Working with Martin Furia was incredible, he helped me to find nuances in my voice that I didn't know I had. Get ready, for a new era more powerful than ever!”

Guided by a marvellous force of uncompromising thrash and death metal, the raw power of Perpetual Chaos has its finger on the pulse of time: lyrically, Nervosa does not hesitate to tackle issues that impact the very core of society as we know it. From political grievances and amplifying the voices of minorities to protesting against factory farming, capitalism and succumbing to the ill-informed musings of social elites - these commanding women do not mince words. Tracks like the airtight opener “Venomous”, the fast-twitching “Until The Very End” and “Time To Fight” prove that Nervosa’s revitalized identity experiments with both fresh new elements and crucial auditory foundations without succumbing to any clichés. “Genocidal Command” perks ears with Diva Satanica’s vocal eloquence, accented by the outstanding range of Schmier (Destruction) whilst mirroring a rousing thrash metal manifest. A tremendous outcome awaits with brawl-brushed guitar lines, blisteringly fast drums and critical lyricism - striking the listener in a way only Nervosa could. Viva Perpetual Chaos.

Perpetual Chaos will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Edition: LP Gatefold Vinyl Splatter Blue/Red + 7 Inch incl. Bonustrack, Sticker and Patch - strictly limited to 300 copies

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Red Transparent - limited to 500 copies

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Blue Transparent

- CD Digipack

- CD Digipack + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Venomous"

"Guided By Evil"

"People Of The Abyss"

"Perpetual Chaos"

"Until The Very End"

"Genocidal Command"

"Kings Of Domination"

"Time To Fight"

"Godless Prisoner"

"Blood Eagle"

"Rebel Soul"

"Pursued By Judgement"

"Under Ruins"

Lineup:

Diva Satanica (Vocals)

Prika Amaral (Guitar)

Mia Wallace (Bass)

Eleni Nota (Drums)

