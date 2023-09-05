DIVINER Announce Avaton Album

Diviner will release their new album Avaton on November 10 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Inspired songwriting and uncompromised heavy metal greatness with all the elements of a real classic. Powerful, melodic, epic, dark, spiritual, atmospheric, intense, aggressive, raw and diverse at the same time. Outstanding production, dynamic sound, exceptional lyrics, addictive riffs, wonderful melodies, catchy-anthemic choruses, jaw-dropping guitar work, stellar drumming and some of the greatest, majestic and passionate vocals.

Avaton is a timeless breath-taking journey from the cruel dystopic world, to our deepest dreams, our upper self, searching for the true secrets of life and beyond. Full of adventure, emotion and pure magic that will steal the heart of every lustful and devoted metal fan.

Avaton will be available as Jewel Case CD, Black vinyl housed in 3mm sleeve with printed innersleeve (LTD. 200), Silver vinyl housed in gatefold sleeve (LTD. 200), Transparent Orange Vinyl housed in gatefold sleeve (LTD. 200) copies worldwide and digital streaming/download format. Preorder at roar.gr.

Cover by George Zacharoglou:

Tracklisting:

“Avaton”

“Mountains High”

“Dancing In The Fire”

“Cyberwar”

“Waste No Time”

“Nemesis”

“Hope Will Rise”

“Dominator”

“Hall Of The Brave”

“The Battle Of Marathon”

“Dead New World” (CD bonus track)

