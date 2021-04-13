DIVINER Issue “Evilizer” Official Live Video

Greek heavy/power metal band, Diviner, have released an official live video for "Evilizer", a song from their 2019 album, Realms Of Time (Ulterium Records). The clip was filmed at the album release show in Athens on November 1, 2019.

Realms Of Time was produced and mixed by Fotis Benardo (SepticFlesh), mastered by Henrik Udd (Powerwolf, Hammerfall, Myrath) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani).

"Beyond The Border" lyric video:

"The Earth, The Moon, The Sun" lyric video:

"Heaven Falls" video:

Diviner is:

Yiannis Papanikolaou - Vocals

George Maroulees - Guitar

Kostas Fitos - Guitar

Herc Booze - Bass

Fragiskos Samoilis - Drums