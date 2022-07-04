DJ NEAL KAY Discusses The Rise Of IRON MAIDEN & NWOBHM; Video

The Metal Voice's Jimmy Kay spoke to legendary DJ Neal Kay in an exclusive live interview about the rise of Iron Maiden & NWOBHM. These stories and more are told in Neal Kay's new official biography by author Stjepan Juras with a forward by Iron Maiden's Steve Harris.

Neal Kay shows and explains the tape, "This is the original Iron Maiden Demo Tape, with the date, on the top. This is the tape that Steve Harris gave to me at The Bandwagon. It's the tape I used to take around the recording industry to let them hear what Maiden were. (1978). That's the one and there aren't many left. Steve has one I have one and maybe a couple of others. I know this thing is priceless, that I understand. But it is a direct family heirloom to me and it's more important to me than any gold album. This is what started something immense, truly wonderful, you don't get anything better than that. That is the tape that did it. "