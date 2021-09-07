DMK Release New Single "Drive Or Crash", Produced By TRIXTER's Steve Brown
DMK has regrouped and released a brand new single, titled “Drive Or Crash”. The single was produced, mixed and mastered by Steve Brown of Trixter, Tokyo Motor Fist and occasional Def Leppard fill-in guitarist. "Drive Or Crash" was recorded at Brown’s Mojo Vegas Recording Studio in New Jersey.
Vocalist Scotty Dunbar stated: “It was great to be back with my brothers in the band recording new music. We had such a blast recording this new single with Steve Brown. It’s a fun, melodic hard rock tune and I hope those that do hear it will dig it."
Download/stream the single here, listen below.
DMK are currently booking shows for late fall into 2022.
Lineup:
Scotty Dunbar - Vocals
Ted Merrill - Guitar & Vocals
Brian Karl - Drums
Jason Draven - Bass & Vocals