Do Not Know How To Write A Resume That Will Not Be Sent To Spam?

Tired of waiting for good offers from recruiters and accepting rejections, rewriting your resume, and thinking about how to improve it? These tips will help you create a meaningful, professional business card.

State the goal

It is bad when there is not clear from the resume what the applicant's goal is. If, for example, you write "I want to be a call center operator," then everything is clear. But if your CV says "Ready for any job," then how do you define the target audience, who should call you for an interview? What do you want and what can you do?

Employers expect that a person will stay for a long time and will be useful to the company, so they are wary of a “purposeless” resume, because, perhaps, their authors have not yet decided what they want to do in life. And if they are hired, they may not last long because they want to try other professions.

To avoid all sorts of mistakes, you can turn to professional HR for help, who can correctly compose your resume and avoid all mistakes. And to be sure of the professionalism of the people with whom you will have to work, you can read examples of good resumes and reviews on them at zipjob resume reviews.



Don't be afraid of having any experience

For some reason, there is a widespread belief among job seekers that recruiters do not like candidates who have no work experience. In some professions, experience decides everything, but very many companies are ready to teach people from scratch. So it is a myth. The main thing is to decide what exactly you want to learn, go back to the previous point and find your employer.

Develop and don't forget to talk about it

Employers get stressed when a candidate does not develop in their field. They want to see an applicant with the ability and willingness to learn, and it doesn't matter if he or she has work experience or not.

Write on your resume how you learn and improve your skills. For example, you have no experience in sales, but you have read a book on the subject. Or you want to be a designer, you haven't worked anywhere yet, but you've completed courses, and you've got your account on Behance. This already illustrates your work on yourself.

Specify what your salary expectations are

Employers do not like it when applicants with no work experience state that they want to earn 7000$ at once. This is a laudable desire, you will come to such an income if you develop in your profession. But starting from scratch is too ambitious.

A word of advice to everyone - give adequate salary expectations. Find out how much your profession pays people with no or minimal experience. 3000$? Write it that way, don't double it. To make it easier to navigate the average wage on the market in your specialty, look at the statistics of salaries.

Correct the errors

Spelling mistakes, poorly formatted resume with a strange photo - a trigger for the recruiter.

You have to understand to whom you are going to show your resume. Let's say the photo shows a man in a swimming pool, in a bathing suit, showing his biceps: for Tinder is fine, for an employer - no. Choose a neutral photo. No need to wear a business suit and tie or book a studio photoshoot. Just comb your hair, strike a decent pose, and take a picture with your smartphone.

Errors are even easier to deal with. Today there are browser extensions that indicate errors, and various text checking services, after all, you can let a friend read your resume.

Don't pile everything up, structure it.

If your resume is chaotic then it's likely that your mindset is the same. So don't pile up all the information about yourself: structure your resume, make sub-sections with bulleted lists, be consistent, and keep a chronology.



Also, I'd like to add the "Personal qualities" section, where lots of people describe themselves as ambitious, creative, and punctual employees. So, if you don't know what to write about yourself, it's better not to write anything than to use cliché words. Texts copied from a carbon copy, no one reads. Your achievements will tell you the best story, and you should pay special attention to them in the "Work experience" section.