Do The Users Take The TikTok Content Seriously?

TikTok is a sensational platform that has gained millions of followers in its short period of existence. It was launched in 2017 but only hit worldwide popularity when it merged with Musical.ly in 2018. The Chinese company allows users to create and share short videos using advanced styles and features. It contains memes, comedies, duets and lip-synced content that seem to entice the younger generation. It is reported to have over 100 million users in the US alone, over twenty million in the UK, and over a billion monthly active users across the continents.

The platform has a separate platform called Douyin in China though they share the same software. However, they have different networks since that’s the only way they could comply with the Chinese censorship laws. Douyin is equally popular with over 600 million active users. The rapid growth of this platform is only comparable to Facebook, which hit the billion users mark faster. This shows why it caused such a big spectacle.

Do the users take TikTok content seriously? This is a contentious matter that gets different responses from different quarters. Let us take an objective review and find out whether it really does.

Time Spent on the Platform

The first way to put this question into perspective is by checking how much time users take on TikTok. Statistics suggest that in the US, users spend an average of 45.8 minutes on the platform. The only other platform that consumes so much of people’s time is YouTube with an average of 45.6 minutes. It is hard to imagine that people would spend so much time looking at content that they don’t take seriously.

The primary goal of such platforms is to foster social interaction between people and entertain them in the process. However, it cannot stop there, users actually consume what they see and this could be seen in their day-to-day activities. The other platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook record less average time compared to it. Hence, there is a likelihood that they take the content seriously.

The Business Aspect

Businesses have thrived because of social media marketing and TikTok is becoming one of the most popular platforms for marketers. This shows that they believe that the platform can influence the preferences of their potential clients. The platform is now available in over 150 countries and in more than 70 languages. Hence, these are the kinds of numbers that one can get by advertising on TikTok.

The users also earn loads of cash from their content. This forces them to take it a little seriously. In 2021, Addison Rae Easterling earned about $5 million from this platform. You could use the platform to build your brand or promote other brands for cash though monetization is only possible for people with over a million followers. The business opportunities in TikTok include the following:

· TikTok Consulting

· Sponsored Content Posts

· Influencer Marketing

Such potential certainly forces users to take TikTok seriously. Its ability to be a money-maker makes the creators produce the best content, which will grab the attention of the viewers. There is no way to resist taking it a little seriously with this in mind.

The Ever-Growing Concerns

Another way of realizing just how serious a platform is by checking the concerns and attention it gets from different quarters. TikTok has experienced lots of criticism for various reasons. First, the content has been flagged for being inappropriate in various jurisdictions. Some Asian and Arabic countries like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan have issued blocks and warnings to the platform because of the content. In fact, Egypt has jailed a few people because of the content they posted.

There have also been addiction concerns, which are obvious considering the hours that people spend on the platform. It has engaging content that can be quite immersive to users. For this reason, it has tried to use some influencers to spread awareness on this. It has also limited the time that users can continuously use the platform.

Since the videos are short, TikTok has also been accused of affecting the attention spans of people. It gets a huge following from the younger generation and this is a major concern for them. These concerns show that TikTok users take the content seriously and it could negatively impact on them if it is not checked. They would be uncalled for if the influence was not as dire.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. It has over one billion active users who visit it to enjoy its exciting content. The primary goal could be to facilitate interaction and provide entertainment but it is evident that people take its content seriously.