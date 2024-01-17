Documentary Trailer On Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA To Premiere At The Ellefson Coffee Co. Booth During The 2024 NAMM Show

Ellefson Coffee Co., the premium hand roasted coffee company created by Grammy Award winning bassist and coffee connoisseur David Ellefson, will be exhibiting at the NAMM Show inside the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA January 25-28.

The Ellefson Coffee Co. booth number 5030 located inside Hall D will feature the VIP Rock & Roll Lounge Experience, and will premiere the official trailer for the documentary film This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza on Saturday January 27, at 12 PM, PST.

The premier will be hosted by David Ellefson & Nick Menza’s sister Donia Menza Ontiveros, and will be open to any NAMM attendees and media at the show. A Q&A will follow the premier joined by OHM/Kings of Thrash guitarist Chris Poland and close friend Dr. Randall Kertz, who was Ellefson’s bass tech from 1989-90, both of whom are featured in the film.

Says Ellefson, "After several years in the making, it's a real honor to be able to give a sneak preview of what this film will ultimately look like. Nick had a storied career and an even more incredible life. I'm proud to be part of this documentary and very honored that we can utilize our booth during the NAMM show as the initial theater for fans to see this beautiful story unfold.”

Donia adds, “The Menza family is super excited to finally see this film come to fruition, and even more excited to have David narrating the exciting and unique life that Nick lived. I am honored to be a part of this film and to be able to share stories of my wonderful and loving brother."

Says Director Holly Mollohan Grayson, “This special project is one that is very close to my heart. I’m a part of the generation that spent the entirety of their teenage years in the 1990s. The soundtrack of our lives played every day on MTV and Headbangers Ball. That was the period of time when Nick was making his mark as a metal legend in Megadeth, so of course I was very familiar with his work. I am honored to be able to explore who he was beyond his amazing talent for the drums."

Nick Menza is best-known as the drummer for thrash metal titans Megadeth from 1989-1998, playing on some of the band’s most commercially successful albums to date, including Rust In Peace, Countdown To Extinction, Youthanasia, and Cryptic Writings. Following his time in Megadeth, Menza wrote his memoir “Mega Life” and in 2016, while performing at The Baked Potato jazz club in Studio City, CA suffered a massive heart attack and died.

The documentary film is directed by Holly Mollohan Grayson for Screaming Butterfly Entertainment, in association with Ellefson Films, and narrated by David Ellefson. The film highlights Nick’s life growing up in a musical household in Southern California and continues through his legendary career with Megadeth and beyond.

More information on the documentary can be found at thiswasmylifefilm.com.

Ellefson Coffee Co. At NAMM 2024:

The VIP Rock & Roll Lounge Experience has a café, Media Lounge, live acoustic performances by Jeff Young (Kings of Thrash), autograph meet & greets from celebrated musical artists such as Metal Allegiance, Kings of Thrash, Dieth, Quor and more.

Says Ellefson, “The NAMM show is the music industry’s annual music summit and I’m super excited that Ellefson Coffee Co.® is an exhibitor at this years’ event. We will be rolling out new coffee roasts & opening up my own personal Mega Vault of memorabilia from major concert tours for the fans to peruse. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Sponsors and partners inside the booth include Scorpion Percussion, The Focusrite Room, Heavys Headphones, Mainstage Music Group, Danny Gordo Art and Sam Welty Art.

Ellefson Coffee Co. launched in 2017 and quickly established itself as a true rock & roll coffee brand with its flagship Roast In Peace medium roast coffee that year followed by a light roast Rock N’ Rose and a dark roast Napalm In The Morning. The company then opened its first retail outlet in Ellefson’s home town of Jackson, MN in 2018, and continues to sell its coffee worldwide.

For more information on Ellefson Coffee Co. please visit ellefsoncoffeeroasters.com.