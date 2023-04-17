Does CHERIE CURRIE Think THE RUNAWAYS Could Reunite? - "No, Because LITA FORD And JOAN JETT Don't See Eye To Eye"; Video

In a new interview with Marko Syrjälä for Metal-Rules.com, Cherie Currie - the former lead vocalist of Los Angeles rock band The Runaways - discusses her current career, her future plans, and her colourful past with The Runaways. Watch below.

Does she see that there's still a possibility of the Runaways reunion after all these years?: "No, because Lita (Ford) and Joan (Jett) don't see eye to eye, it's just... I've played with all the girls. I played with Lita - and just in the last decade, Lita and Joan. I always played with Sandy (West) - God rest her soul; Jackie (Fox). I've played with every member of The Runaways individually."

About her long-delayed solo album Blvds Of Splendor: "Finally, after thirteen years, my Blvds Of Splendor album is coming out on CD through Ingram Music. I’m furious with Kenny Laguna and Joan Jett because this album was finished just three months after I opened for Joan in 2010. And they took my record, and they shelved it for ten years and let me sit and do nothing.”

Also, there's talk about Cherie and The Runaways' long-time manager Kim Fowley finally burying the hatchet prior to his death in 2015, and much more.