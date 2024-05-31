Does JON SCHAFFER Deserve A Second Chance? His Former DEMONS & WIZARDS Bandmate HANSI KÜRSCH Thinks So; Video

Jon Schaffer, who has pleaded guilty to storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, with sentencing scheduled for July 19, deserves a second chance, according to his Demons & Wizards bandmate Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian).

Just after Schaffer's arrest for “unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building” Kürsch officially quit Demons & Wizards, stating, "My collaboration with Jon on Demons & Wizards is over."

Appearing on Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta's "The Jasta Show", Jasta asks Kürsch if he keeps in touch with Schaffer, suggesting he deserves a "second chance".

Kürsch replies, "Well, I agree. He certainly deserves a second chance, and that is the main message which should be spread out in general. And other than that, he's facing his trials. So, it's a very open situation he's in. And, yeah, let him express himself first before anyone else is saying anything about it. That's my opinion, and this is how I treat it."

Jasta then asks, "Do you think there's a road back, like do you think the European promoters will have him, or is it viewed as this really dark hard horrible thing, kind of how the US media is is painting it?"

Kürsch replies, "I have no idea. I really have no idea. I haven't spoken to anyone and that basically is not my business."

Watch below: