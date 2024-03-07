Does MARTY FRIEDMAN Think The Guitar Solo Is Dead? - "I’m Not Going To Give You Any Kind Of Sensational Headline In This Answer..." Says Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist; Video

Marty Friedman claimed his recent comments on guitar solos were misconstrued - so Guitar World asked him to set the record straight. He presented Guitar World with a manifesto for what the guitar solo should be in the 21st century, discussing the true meaning of self-indulgence, what separates a guitar player from a musician and an artist, and a whole lot more.

Asked during the interview if guitar solos are dead, and if he hopes the traditional solo dies, Marty answers in part, "I’m not going to give you any kind of sensational headline in this answer [laughs]. You know, as long as people exist, people are going to want to hear music that makes them feel good. So, whatever instruments it takes to get there, are what the instruments are going to be. And if guitar solos evolve into something that modern people can enjoy, then that’s how it's going to be."

The full Guitar World feature can be found here. Video below.